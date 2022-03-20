Londonderry and Ballymena burglaries leave victims 'shaken'
Police believe there is a link between a series of burglaries in Ballymena and Londonderry on Saturday.
In the first incident, money and jewellery were stolen from a house in Sourhill, Ballymena, at about 14:20 GMT.
A suspect was spotted leaving in a black car.
A similar vehicle used at a burglary at Alandale Park in Eglinton in Derry after 17:00 where a victim woke to find a suspect in his doorway.
'Distressed'
PSNI Det Sgt Galbraith said the the victim was extremely shaken by the ordeal.
A property in Castle Park was then "ransacked" at about 17:40 with the victim "understandably distressed".
Police said enquiries were continuing and appealed for any witnesses to the burglaries or anyone who has relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage to come forward.