P&O treatment of workers a disgrace says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has branded P&O Ferries "a disgrace" for the way it sacked 800 workers.
Many workers were told without warning by video message on Thursday that it would be "their final day of employment".
P&O sailings between Larne and Cairnryan have been disrupted since then.
"I think that the way that these workers were treated by P&O is an absolute disgrace," Sir Jeffrey said.
"We will do everything in our power at Stormont and at Westminster to ensure that they [the workers] get support and that we help Larne Port recover from this situation, so that ferry services - the vital links between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom are sustained going forward."
Meanwhile, the Consumer Council has said P&O Ferries is "not acting within the law" if they do not offer customers alternative travel in Northern Ireland.
Alternative routes have been offered elsewhere in the UK.
Richard Williams, the Consumer Council's head of transport, has said P&O are not fulfilling their responsibilities here as required by legislation.
"The bottom line is the law says that if a ferry company cancels or they know there is going to be a delay of more than 90 minutes they must offer you an alternative sailing or a full refund," he told On Your Behalf.
"P&O are continuing to offer that on their other routes but they are saying that they are not going to be able to do that here.
"They are not acting within the law by doing that. They have to make those arrangements."
Mr Williams said it is strange that P&O have not offered alternative arrangements to their passengers when tickets are still available for Stena Line ferries from Belfast to Cairnryan.
"Stena line have put on additional sailings so it is not particularly clear why they are not using that for people in lieu," he added.
P&O have said passengers can make their own alternative arrangements, but Mr Williams said they have not been clear on whether extra costs would be covered beyond a full refund.
He called on the company to communicate with passengers directly to explain which costs will be covered when booking alternative arrangements.
Government review
In a statement, a spokesperson for P&O said: "To try to minimise disruption for our customers, we contacted everyone we could reach.
"If any passengers have any queries about travelling with us, we encourage them to get in touch with our customer services team.
"Our aim is to have the first of our services running again in the next day or two as we lose £1m a day for each day they are not moving."
All P&O Ferries contracts across government will be reviewed in response to the way it sacked 800 workers.
A Department for Transport spokesperson could not provide details on the current value of government contracts awarded to P&O Ferries.
However, Labour Party analysis of the public sector contracts database Trussle found the company had received £38.3m in taxpayer-funded contracts since December 2018.