West Belfast: Taxi driver puts out fire after arson attack in shop
- Published
A shop worker escaped injury in an arson attack in west Belfast on Friday night.
A man entered the shop at Carrigart Avenue and sprayed liquid from a plastic bottle over electronic equipment, including the till and shelves.
He then set it alight this and shouted for the member of staff to leave.
A passing taxi driver ran into the shop and put the fire out. Neither he nor the shop worker were injured.
The attacker left on foot in the direction of Creeslough Park.
He was described by police as wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with a dark coloured snood/scarf covering the lower part of his face and wearing dark trousers.
Police are also appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at flats in Brook Place, Coleraine.
The fire was reported just after midnight and was put out by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.