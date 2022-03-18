Covid-19: No new Covid-related deaths and 509 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,265.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,798 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 2,054 cases on Thursday.
There are 509 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland, down from 515 on Thursday.
Three Covid patients are in intensive care.
Vaccines
A total of 3,743,741 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,422,113 people have had their first dose and 1,327,778 have had their second dose, while 20,520 third doses have been administered.
A total of 973,330 booster jabs have been administered as of Friday.
In the most recent statistics, two deaths were recorded on Wednesday 16 March in the Republic of Ireland.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths there since the start of the pandemic is 6,638, as of the latest update on Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,452 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 6,284 on Tuesday.
In addition, 8,644 people registered a positive antigen test.
There are 1,031 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Thursday.
There are 46 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, two more than on Wednesday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,817,976 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,823,314 people have had their first dose and 3,754,960 have had their second dose, while 239,702 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,868,884 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
