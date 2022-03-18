P&O Ferries: Minister warns supplies in NI will be hit by Larne Port delay
The temporary halting of P&O's sailings at Larne Port will affect supplies coming into NI as other ferry operators are "pretty near full", Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has said.
It will be another week before P&O ships can operate from the port, after the firm sacked 800 staff.
Mr Poots said there was not the capacity and there would be consequences.
One retail industry representative said disruption was for now "manageable".
Mr Poots, though, warned that goods normally coming into Northern Ireland "won't be able to get in".
"There are export materials that need to get out of Northern Ireland which won't get out," he told BBC's The View programme.
"About 50% of our food is exported out of Great Britain, so that is a real problem for us."
The disruption to the goods supply chains was currently "manageable", the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) said.
However, as P&O sailings are a key part of Northern Ireland's retail logistics infrastructure, the matter needed to be resolved "very quickly", added NIRC's director Aodhán Connolly
He said retailers had stock in large distribution centres which should last for about four or five days.
In the meantime, he said retailers were looking at alternative Irish Sea options such as using the ports of Belfast and Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland and Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.
With regard to the transport of goods to and from mainland Europe, Mr Connolly said retailers were also considering using the Eurotunnel or air freight.
"P&O sailings are a key part of our retail logistics infrastructure - them being out of action does put immediate pressure on supply chains," Mr Connolly told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"While this is manageable at the moment, the longer the disruption continues, the more the likelihood is that we could see some issues, so this needs to be resolved very quickly," he added.
On Thursday, private security officers were sent on to a ship docked at Larne Harbour in County Antrim, to remove staff.
Nearly a quarter of P&O Ferries' UK staff were told via a video message on Thursday that it was their "final day of employment".
P&O said without changes the business "would not be viable".
The RMT union said staff at Larne had been told to clear their lockers and leave, but they had advised them to remain at their posts. They said crew members were being replaced with agency staff.
Planned protest
P&O Ferries tweeted on Friday that its services between Larne and Cairnryan were cancelled and that where possible it was "organising travel via an alternative operator".
"Space is very limited so we would suggest if your journey is not essential, please do not travel today."
A planned protest in Larne against the sackings by P&O is due to take place on Friday.
Steve Hedley of the RMT union told Good Morning Ulster on Friday that P&O's actions were "completely unacceptable".
"We have had people who have been working there for decades who have been sacked literally at a minute's notice, what was the reason for that?," he asked.
"There's absolutely no justification whatsoever."
Mr Hedley said those people who were made redundant would be replaced with others who were on "far less money and far worse terms and conditions".
He said the union's legal team were preparing a legal challenge and would be working with maritime unions across the world.
"We have no problem at all with people getting jobs, as long as they are on the same terms and conditions of people working here."
Mr Hedley said he was originally from Northern Ireland and that the ferries were "absolutely essential" to its economy and infrastructure.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, William McCaughey, said the council would be seeking urgent discussions with P&O and that "council officers are on-hand to support affected staff".
The mood yesterday at Larne Port was one of shock.
We know that P&O experienced a devastating impact because of the pandemic - less than two years ago it cut more than 1,000 jobs.
It is the way in which this news had been communicated, or the lack of communication, which is particularly tough for workers.
P&O said redundancy packages on offer would reflect the lack of notice, but trade unions and even politicians seem to have been blind-sided by this.
The RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Worker) union has called on the government to take action.
Government ministers at Westminster are seeking meetings with unions and with management to try and see what, if anything, can be done.
The line from unions yesterday was not to leave the vessels, to stay on board, but as we know from reports and hearing about the security firms that were then brought in, it's not clear if that's a sustainable position.
'Disgusting'
One man who spoke to BBC News NI on Thursday said he had been working with P&O since 2013 and said he "didn't think [he] was going to be hit with redundancy today".
"We got basically calls that there was a company representative coming," he said.
"And security came on and made sure that we got off the ship.
"We went through a lot over the last two years with the pandemic and all that kind of stuff, but didn't think it would end like this."
Other workers who were told they had lost their jobs called the move "disgusting", while one said if they had been told what was happening, "it wouldn't have been such a bitter pill to swallow".
Northern Ireland Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said on Thursday that P&O had informed him it would "be another week before ships can operate from Larne Port".
"Whilst customers have been directed to Belfast Port in the short term, they will not have the capacity to ramp up operations in a sufficient manner to accommodate demand.
"With over half of all our freight moving through Larne Port, this announcement will also cause supply problems for companies and supermarkets in Northern Ireland, as well as those firms based here who sell to GB."
'No redundancies in Larne'
Mr Lyons is a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member for the east Antrim constituency in which Larne is located.
He said the chief executive of P&O had assured him "that there will be no redundancies in the Port of Larne and that the company will be making an investment in the future to enhance the attractiveness of the port".
Sammy Wilson, the DUP MP for East Antrim, said he was "appalled" at the way the move had been handled and that the company had done itself "reputational damage" through its actions.
Sinn Féin economy spokeswoman Caoimhe Archibald said the treatment of workers was shameful.
"I have written to the DUP economy minister asking what contact he has had with worker representatives and urging that all efforts are made to support workers and protect jobs including representation to the British transport minister," she said.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was "shocked" at P&O's decision and along with Mr Lyons called for the transport secretary to "take every possible step to save jobs and to maintain connectivity for passengers and freight on Irish Sea routes".
She said Stormont departments were working to "assess any local impacts, especially for supply chains".
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) economy spokesman Mike Nesbitt called for an emergency joint meeting of Stormont's economy and agriculture committees.
"What we can do is offer trade union officials an opportunity to vent their anger and brief us on their plans for a legal challenge," he said.
Mickey Smith from the trade union, Nautilus, said he was "utterly disgusted" at the treatment of staff.
P&O said its survival was dependent on "making swift and significant changes now".
The ferry firm said the "tough decision" was made to secure the future of the business.
P&O has said that its services will not operate for the "next few days", with passengers told to use other companies.
"In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business," it said.
"We have made a £100m loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World.
"This is not sustainable. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries."