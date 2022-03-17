Paula Bradley: DUP deputy leader not seeking re-election
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy leader Paula Bradley has said she will not run in the assembly election on 5 May.
She had put her name forward for the North Belfast constituency, but has now changed her mind for family reasons.
Ms Bradley said she would not step down as deputy leader but would reflect on her position in the coming months.
She told BBC News NI she would consult with DUP colleagues before the party's annual general meeting in June.
She said her decision is to allow her more time to look after her mother, Charlotte, who is 80 and has a number of health issues.
After more than a decade as an assembly member (MLA) in North Belfast, Ms Bradley said her decision had been "heart-wrenching" and she had "shed many tears" over not running again for Stormont.
"My mum needs me more and I have decided to prioritise her over my political career," Ms Bradley said.
"She sacrificed so much for me and I feel I need to be there for her."
'I need to put mum first'
Ms Bradley became deputy leader last year and is seen as being on the more liberal wing of the DUP.
She joined the party in 1998 and was first elected as a councillor in Newtownabbey in 2005 and later as an MLA in 2011.
The DUP's other serving North Belfast MLA, William Humphrey, is also stepping down.
The party has not finalised its candidates for May's election but Brian Kingston and Phillip Brett are tipped to replace their outgoing colleagues on the ballot paper.
Ms Bradley said she felt "guilty" about withdrawing her name so close to the election campaign, but felt she had no option.
Her mother took ill in December just before her 80th birthday and was hospitalised.
She now requires daily medication.
Ms Bradley said: "I just need to put my mum first, my family first and me first.
"My mental health, I have to say, in recent months has probably suffered as well because of the pressure.
"There comes a time when we have to look at life and we have to say 'what's the right direction for me? What's the right direction for my family?'
"Sadly, the right direction for me now is to step away [from Stormont]."
The DUP deputy leader rejected any suggestion that she is unhappy with the direction of the party.
"I don't see myself as this liberal that other people see me as. I see myself as just someone who is honest and who has lived a life," she said.
"I love this party. I will be out there canvassing when I can.
"I'll be there banging the drum for the DUP."
Former DUP leader Edwin Poots said Ms Bradley "brought a lot of common sense to the table" and will be a loss to the party, North Belfast and the assembly.
"I'm disappointed that she's stepping down, but I understand it," Mr Poots told BBC NI's The View programme.
He described Ms Bradley as "one of our shining lights".
At the last assembly election in 2017, the DUP won two seats in North Belfast, as did Sinn Féin. The other seat was won by the SDLP.
