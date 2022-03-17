George Robinson: DUP MLA not standing in next election
DUP assembly member George Robinson has announced he will not be standing in the next election and is set to retire.
The East Londonderry MLA, who joined the DUP in the 1980s, previously served as a councillor for Roe Valley.
In a statement on Thursday, Mr Robinson, 79, said that he would be retiring as an elected representative when the Northern Ireland Assembly dissolves.
"Given my age, I am sure it will come as no surprise to many," he said.
Mr Robinson thanked his wife, Ann, for her support throughout his political career and described serving the people of Roe Valley and East Londonderry as the "absolute privilege of my life".