Homes for Ukraine: More than 6,000 NI people show interest in refugee scheme
- Published
A total of 6,262 people in Northern Ireland have expressed an interest in offering their home to Ukrainian refugees.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis tweeted that he was "proud of the generosity" shown by people.
People who take in refugees will be known as sponsors.
On Tuesday, MPs were told that Northern Ireland can play a full role in housing Ukrainian refugees despite the absence of an executive.
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Communities, said on Monday night that all parts of the UK would be involved in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Sponsors in Northern Ireland will be entitled to claim £350 a month like the rest of the UK.
Northern Ireland is known for its hospitality the world over. I’m proud of the generosity shown towards those fleeing the awful situation in Ukraine. 6,262 people in NI have already expressed interest to provide support with #HomesForUkraine. Thank you. https://t.co/qm3vH1NxoF pic.twitter.com/Uspu9fGTmW— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) March 17, 2022
Mr Lewis tweeted that "Northern Ireland is known for its hospitality the world over".
However, Stormont is currently without a functioning devolved government, known as the Northern Ireland Executive.
It collapsed on 4 February when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pulled its first minister out of office, which meant other executive ministers cannot take any significant decisions or agree a budget.
Speaking in the House of Commons earlier this week, Mr Gove acknowledged the complications at Stormont.
"We know the political situation in Northern Ireland, but we did have the opportunity to talk to Jayne Brady [the head] of the Northern Ireland Civil Service in order to make sure that Northern Ireland was fully looped into this approach, and both the secretary of state and the minister of state in the Northern Ireland Office are committed to doing everything to help," he told MPs.
DUP MP Gavin Robinson and Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry both raised questions about how the scheme would operate in Northern Ireland.
It is not clear exactly how extra funding required for school places and health services would be managed in the absence of an executive.
An online portal for people to register their interest in providing accommodation for families fleeing the war in Ukraine has opened on the UK government website.