In pictures: St Patrick's Day events return

Thousands have turned out to mark St Patrick's Day across the island of Ireland after two years of muted celebrations due to Covid-19.

Parades were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

On Thursday, revellers went green and lined the streets of Belfast and Dublin city centres.

There were also parades in Downpatrick, Londonderry and elsewhere as many celebrated the return of street festivities.

There was hoopla in Belfast city centre as the annual St Patrick's Day parade made a long-awaited return
Some rainy weather didn't deter a giant crowd from enjoying the Belfast festivities
Green-tinted glasses the eyewear of choice in Belfast
Belfast's Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl was suitably green for the day
Elsewhere in Belfast, a number of people - including one dressed as St Patrick - held an anti-war protest outside a site owned by missile-making firm Thales
In Downpatrick, a violinist plays at St Patrick's grave - the County Down town is considered the final resting place of Ireland's patron saint
Families pose for pictures after climbing Slemish mountain in County Antrim - the mountain is said to have been where St Patrick worked as a shepherd after first coming to Ireland
St Patrick is said to have driven the snakes out of Ireland but he may have missed a rather big one if these scenes in Derry are anything to go by
Shamrocks aplenty in Dublin, where 400,000 were forecast to turn out for the parade
This St Patrick was ready for some shamrock and roll in Dublin
Dublin's Ukraine community took part in the St Patrick's Day Parade

