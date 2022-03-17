In pictures: St Patrick's Day events return
Thousands have turned out to mark St Patrick's Day across the island of Ireland after two years of muted celebrations due to Covid-19.
Parades were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
On Thursday, revellers went green and lined the streets of Belfast and Dublin city centres.
There were also parades in Downpatrick, Londonderry and elsewhere as many celebrated the return of street festivities.
