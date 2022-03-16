Lyra McKee: Man released in journalist murder inquiry
- Published
A sixth man who was arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
The 26-year-old was detained on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act.
Ms McKee, 29, was observing rioting when she was shot on 18 April 2019.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its investigation remains ongoing.
Five other men, aged 41, 20 and 54 and two 21-year-olds, were detained in the cityside area of the city on Tuesday before they were later released.
Three men have already been charged with murder and another six charged with public order offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.