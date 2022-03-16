Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 515 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,263.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,391 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 2,605 cases on Tuesday.
There are 515 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland, up from 506 on Tuesday.
Four Covid patients are in intensive care.
Vaccines
A total of 3,741,872 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,421,829 people have had their first dose and 1,327,321 have had their second dose, while 20,507 third doses have been administered.
A total of 972,215 booster jabs have been administered as of Wednesday.
Twelve deaths were recorded on Tuesday 15 March in the Republic of Ireland.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths there since the start of the pandemic is 6,636, as of the latest update on Tuesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 6,284 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 5,475 on Monday.
In addition, 9,735 people registered a positive antigen test on Tuesday.
There are 1,081 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
There are 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday, two more than on Tuesday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,816,015 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,822,650 people have had their first dose and 3,753,718 have had their second dose, while 239,647 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,865,672 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
