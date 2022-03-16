Belfast City Council appoints John Walsh as new chief executive
John Walsh has been appointed the new chief executive of Belfast City Council.
He succeeds Suzanne Wylie, who left Belfast City Council in January to take up a new post with the Jersey Government.
Mr Walsh is currently the City Solicitor and Director of Legal and Civic Services and has almost 31 years' service with the council.
He is due to take up his new role on Monday 21 March.
Mr Walsh said he felt honoured to take up the post.
"I'm very proud to work for Belfast City Council," he said.
"I know just how committed its staff are to serving the city and its ratepayers, and I'm excited to take up this post and work alongside our elected members to continue to deliver on our ambitious plans for the city."
Aine Groogan, chair of Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said Mr Walsh brought "a wealth of experience".
"John has proven himself to be a dedicated public servant, and I know I speak on behalf of all elected members that we have every confidence that he has the extensive skills and expertise for this critical leadership role for our city," she said.
Ms Groogan said the council had endured a testing two years delivering services through a pandemic.
"As we continue on our recovery journey post-Covid, we are confident that John will be an excellent leader to take council forward and ensure that we continue to deliver for our ratepayers, and realise the ambitions of our community plan, the Belfast Agenda."