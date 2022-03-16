Ukraine: Poots warns of grain shortages as war continues
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Published
Agriculture minister Edwin Poots has warned of potential grain shortages and price rises as the war in Ukraine continues.
He confirmed he had asked Stormont's finance department for £70m to help farmers hit by supply issues.
Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of basic foodstuffs, and the war has hit crop production, driving up prices.
Mr Poots has asked the UK government to press the EU to relax rules on importing agriculture seeds.
He has said he wants farmers to grow more potatoes and cereal crops in response to the war.
The seed trade comes under the Northern Ireland Protocol - part of the Brexit deal - and involves an onerous import process.
Less choice on shelves
Mr Poots told members of his assembly scrutiny committee that he had "grave concerns that the longer the conflict continues the more likely we are to see a real and damaging impact on local industries".
He said the consequences of supply chain difficulties could be "brutal" and consumers would see "less choice on the shelves".
The minister told assembly members that about 40% of Northern Ireland's corn supply is sourced from Ukraine.
Mr Poots confirmed that he had asked the Department of Finance for £70m for farmers.
"The Northern Ireland agricultural food sector had already undergone a period of severe disruption as a result of the Covid pandemic and unworkable complexities of the Northern Ireland protocol," he said.
Mr Poots also spoke about fertiliser prices and fuel costs.
"There is not going to be cheap fertiliser," he said.
" The question is, is there is going to be fertiliser? There will be fertiliser at a price."
On the issue of fuel, the minister said he hoped people would show common sense.
"If people stop panic buying then that would be a good thing and perhaps prices would settle a bit," he said.
He also confirmed he had written to George Eustice, the UK Minister for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to raise the difficulties the war in Ukraine was causing to the food supply chain in Northern Ireland.