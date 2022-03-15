Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 506 in hospital
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,258.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,605 cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday, up from 1,822 cases on Monday.
There are 506 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland, up from 463 on Monday.
Four Covid patients are in intensive care.
Last updated 15 March at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,740,874 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 1,421,783 people have had their first dose and 1,327,156 have had their second dose, while 20,468 third doses have been administered.
A total of 971,449 booster jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 15 March at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,624, as of the latest update on Monday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,100 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, down from 5,475 on Sunday.
In addition, 7,271 people registered a positive antigen test on Sunday.
There are 1,047 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 1,042 on Monday.
There are 42 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure.
Last updated 15 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,816,015 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,822,650 people have had their first dose and 3,753,718 have had their second dose, while 239,647 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,865,672 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 14 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
