Housing: NI Assembly backs law to protect tenants' rights
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
A new law that aims to protect tenants' rights has been backed by the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The Private Tenancies Bill aims to strengthen the rights of private tenants and to stop rents being increased more than once a year.
It was brought by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.
She told the assembly that the bill would ensure "safety, security and standards within the private sector".
"Protecting tenants is a priority for me," Ms Hargey added.
"I have consistently stated my determination to ensure all rents are fair and tenants are protected in their homes.
"I will ensure we build further on the rent controls already secured.
"This bill will deliver important protections with more reform to come."
The Private Tenancies Bill will also set a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, which means that homes cannot be let out if their energy efficiency rating is below an as yet undetermined point.
Organisations have said this is key to tackling fuel poverty as the cost of energy continues to rise.
In England and Wales, private properties must meet a minimum energy efficiency standard, with the aim that renters can afford to heat them.
There are currently no such restrictions in Northern Ireland.
'Missed opportunity'
On Tuesday, DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said the bill, which was passed on an oral vote, will provide clearer outlines for tenants and landlords.
SDLP assembly member (MLA) Mark Durkan said the changes to regulations were "much needed" and an important "first step".
The bill was also welcomed by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.
However, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll was critical of parts of the bill and described it as a "missed opportunity".
He said those tenants who required help needed not to look to the "minister or the executive".
Earlier this month, assembly members voted to overturn a proposal that would have cut housing rents for every private renter in Northern Ireland by 10%.
The original amendment had come from Mr Carroll.
Ms Hargey said the bill would "provide enhanced protections for tenants when it comes to evictions" and was "the beginning of private rented sector reform".
"I have laid the foundations and further work is a priority for the department."