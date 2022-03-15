Laura Marshall murder: Reward offered to help find killer
- Published
A £20,000 reward has been offered by the Crimestoppers charity for information about the murder of a woman in County Armagh six years ago.
Laura Marshall was found dead in a flat in Lurgan in April 2016.
The 31-year-old dental nurse was discovered in a bath. Police have said she suffered multiple injuries consistent with a serious assault.
On Tuesday night, her family will make a fresh appeal for information on the BBC programme Crime NI.
Laura's cousin, Deirdre Toman, tells the programme: "There's bound to be someone out there that has seen or heard something, even on the days leading up to Laura's death.
"Somebody out there knows something."
The programme also features the last known sighting of Ms Marshall - CCTV footage of her entering her apartment block on Victoria Street on Thursday, 31 March 2016.
Three days later, it was reported that water was leaking from her apartment into the flat below.
Entry to her apartment was then forced and Ms Marshall was found dead in a running bath.
The police said they have taken the "unusual step" of releasing photos of the crime scene to show the public that a "violent struggle" took place in the bathroom.
A man was charged with murder shortly after Ms Marshall's death, which he denied, but two years later the case against him was dropped after the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decided to withdraw all charges.
Crime NI will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland at 23:05 GMT on Tuesday.