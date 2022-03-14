Homes for Ukraine: NI 'fully looped into' scheme says Michael Gove
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland can play a full role in housing Ukrainian refugees in spite of the absence of an executive at Stormont, MPs have been told.
The Secretary of State for Communities, Michael Gove, said on Monday night that all parts of the UK would be involved in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
People who take in refugees will be known as sponsors.
Sponsors in Northern Ireland will be entitled to claim £350 a month like the rest of the UK.
However, Stormont is currently without a functioning devolved government, known as the Northern Ireland Executive.
It collapsed on 4 February when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pulled its first minister out of office, which meant other executive ministers cannot take any significant decisions or agree a budget.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Gove acknowledged the complications at Stormont.
"We know the political situation in Northern Ireland, but we did have the opportunity to talk to Jayne Brady of the Northern Ireland Civil Service in order to make sure that Northern Ireland was fully looped into this approach, and both the secretary of state and the minister of state in the Northern Ireland Office are committed to doing everything to help," he told MPs.
The DUP Gavin Robinson and the Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry both raised questions about how the scheme would operate in Northern Ireland.
It is not clear exactly how extra funding required for school places and health services will be managed in the absence of an executive.
An online portal for people to register their interest in providing accommodation for families fleeing the war in Ukraine has opened on the UK government website.
'We stand ready'
A spokesperson for the Executive Office at Stormont said: "The sponsorship scheme will operate here and we strongly encourage expressions of interest in providing accommodation from both individuals and groups.
"While the details will be announced by Westminster, we are working at pace, making preparations so we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees.
"Mindful of the pressure on social housing stock, officials are also engaging with councils and the voluntary and community sector to find creative ways of bringing suitable accommodation into use and identifying all available capacity.
"We are in close contact with the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing and with colleagues in other jurisdictions.
"We will participate fully in this humanitarian effort. Partnership across sectors and wider society will be key to ensuring we can support as many Ukrainian people seeking sanctuary here as possible."