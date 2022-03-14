Covid-19: Health department's coronavirus powers to be extended
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's Department of Health will keep the powers it has under the Coronavirus Act for another six months, it has been confirmed.
The 2020 act, brought in at the start of the pandemic, initially had a two-year lifespan.
It gave the four jurisdictions special powers to help carry out their Covid response.
The act is a legal tool to bring in restrictions, but without an executive in place it could be ineffective.
This would be in cases of urgent need, such as a new variant.
A Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson said Mr Swann had "stated repeatedly that he does not wish to have to use these powers, however it is imperative that they are available to protect the public should they be required".
They said no objections had been raised by other ministers against the extension.