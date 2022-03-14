Belfast: Taxi driver targeted drunk passengers in 'outrageous fraud'
- Published
A Belfast taxi driver who stole bank cards from drunk passengers has been jailed for "outrageous fraud".
A judge said Gareth Taggart "fleeced" about 50 customers of just under £26,800 between 2018 and 2019.
Taggart watched passengers enter their PIN, kept the card and withdrew cash from their bank accounts.
The 32-year-old claimed to have been forced by paramilitary loan sharks to defraud passengers to pay off a gambling debt.
He also said he had mostly turned the stolen cards over to a "third party" to make the withdrawals.
The father-of-two, of York Place, Belfast, was arrested in July 2019.
He was sentenced to 14 months on Monday at Belfast Crown Court.
Judge Richard Greene QC said Taggart was motivated by greed.
'Deliberately targeted'
He said: "All were intoxicated and vulnerable people, and therefore easy prey."
Taggart's defence lawyer, John O'Connor, said his client was acting under duress to clear his gambling debts.
He said Taggart still owes £8,000 to loan sharks and has "lost everything".
Mr O'Connor also said his client had showed genuine remorse, and taken a job in a call centre to repay his victims.
But Judge Greene said Taggart "deliberately targeted" people who were intoxicated.
He said Taggart had abused passengers' trust to get them home safely, and instead "he fleeced them".
The sentence was split between seven months in prison, and seven months on licence.