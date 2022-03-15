Londonderry: Residents return home after security alert
- Published
Residents in Londonderry who were evacuated during a security alert have been allowed to return home.
A number of homes in the Fahan Street area were evacuated on Monday following the discovery of a number of suspicious items at about 11:00 GMT.
Army bomb experts carried out searches and a cordon was extended to the city walls on Monday afternoon.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said 13 households had to be evacuated during the security alert.
It said its primary aim throughout the operation was to keep the community safe.