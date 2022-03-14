Londonderry homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found
- Published
A number of homes have been evacuated during a security alert in Londonderry.
It follows the discovery of a number of suspicious items in the Fahan Street area of the city shortly after 11:00 GMT on Monday.
The PSNI said the area has been cordoned off and a number of diversions put in place.
"We understand the closure of Fahan Street will cause disruption but this is necessary in order to make the area safe,"a senior officer said.
"We also recognise the inconvenience for all those who are having to leave their properties, and we thank everyone affected for their co-operation and patience".