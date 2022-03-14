Covid-19: One Covid-related death and 463 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more Covid-19-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,253.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,822 cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, down from 1,669 cases on Sunday.
There are 463 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland, down from 467 on Friday, when figures were last available.
Four Covid patients are in intensive care.
Vaccines
A total of 3,739,611 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,421,701 people have had their first dose and 1,326,950 have had their second dose, while 20,468 third doses have been administered.
A total of 970,483 booster jabs have been administered as of Monday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,611 as of the latest update on Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 9,186 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, up from 4,065 cases on Thursday.
In addition, 6,752 people registered a positive antigen test on Friday.
There were 957 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday morning, up from 895 on Saturday.
There were 41 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday's figure.
Vaccines
Vaccine figures are not currently updated at weekends.
A total of 7,806,884 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,820,287 people have had their first dose and 3,747,044 have had their second dose, while 239,553 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,852,206 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
