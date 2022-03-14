Brexit: Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, court rules
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, the Court of Appeal in Belfast has ruled.
A group of unionist politicians had challenged the protocol in judicial review proceedings, claiming it was unlawful because it conflicted with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and the Acts of Union.
But the court rejected their challenge on all grounds on Monday.
The case was an appeal of a ruling delivered by the High Court last year.
The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish land border after Brexit.
The court found the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which includes the protocol, did conflict with the 1800 Acts of Union in respect of free trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
However the court added the Withdrawal Agreement lawfully modified the Acts of Union.
The lady chief justice said the Acts of Union had not been repealed but one section, Article 6, now has to be read subject to the Withdrawal Agreement Act.
The court also rejected the argument the protocol had changed the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as defined in the Good Friday Agreement.
Furthermore, the court found that the Northern Ireland secretary did have the power to change Stormont's usual cross-community voting mechanism.
Normally, Stormont must approve controversial issues by a cross-community vote, but the protocol will be subject to a straight-majority vote.
The court found the Northern Ireland secretary had the power to do this on two grounds: that it was necessary to reflect the will of Parliament in implementing the Withdrawal Agreement Act and that it concerned international relations, which is not a devolved matter.
Further areas of challenge concerning human rights law and EU law were also rejected