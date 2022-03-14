NI opens doors to refugees from Ukraine
By Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
A Northern Ireland couple who have opened their home to refugees fleeing from Ukraine say they could not stand by in the face of such suffering.
"I would like to think if I was in need, somebody would open their arms and help me," said Mandy Durrell.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme is now taking applications from people in Northern Ireland who want to offer shelter.
The first refugees are expected to be matched with home-owners on Friday.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said: "People can register from today and we'll start matching people from Friday, if they're able to offer accommodation, whether it's people who've got spare accommodation, businesses and individuals who can do that.
"It's that generosity of spirit here in the UK we want to tap into and give people the chance to do whatever they can to support."
'Space, companionship, comfort and safety'
Husband and wife team Mandy and Mark Durrell are among the first to register and offer a room.
Both Methodist ministers covering four churches in Bangor, they said watching the news from Ukraine had been heart-breaking.
"We want to offer space, companionship, comfort and safety," said Mark.
"We have this home. There's two of us and the dog and there's space here to give someone refuge and sanctuary."
Mandy said Methodist manses - ministers' Church-owned homes - were always big enough to house travelling preachers, as well as anyone who might be in need.
"We are only doing what Methodist people are meant to do," she said.
"Yes, it puts us out of our comfort zone - certainly me - I like my own space. But when you see what people are going through, you have to challenge yourself.
"You can't not. You really can't.
"People are fleeing for their lives and you see wee old people and children who are losing their parents and women having to leave their husbands behind not knowing if they are ever going to see them again.
The couple are offering a room that is carpeted and fully furnished. They are waiting now to hear from the government what they need to do next.
"Some of the times we're praying and asking God to answer our prayer, when you could be the very answer to that prayer," said Mark.
"If we have got the space it's selfish for it to sit there when somebody has been put out of their home."
A £350 thank you
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Executive said it was working "at pace" to get the scheme up and running.
Hosts will be offered £350 a month as a "thank you" from the government.
"We are working at pace, making preparations so we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees," said a spokesman.
"Mindful of the pressure on social housing stock, officials are also engaging with councils and the voluntary and community sector to find creative ways of bringing suitable accommodation into use and identifying all available capacity."
The spokesman said the department was in close contact with the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing as well as with colleagues in other jurisdictions.
"We will participate fully in this humanitarian effort. Partnership across sectors and wider society will be key to ensuring we can support as many Ukrainian people seeking sanctuary here as possible."
'They want to be near their husbands'
The debate about offering sanctuary and the best way to support people fleeing Ukraine has divided opinion.
Journalist and commentator André Walker, who has just returned from the region, said the situation for fleeing Ukrainians was chaotic.
"Every man from age of 18 to 60 has been conscripted," he told Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show.
"If it were me and my husband or wife was trapped in the country, I would not be wanting to go to Northern Ireland, I would want to be just over the border in Poland."
Many refugees were reluctant to travel a long way, he added.
"They want to be near their husbands. I don't think we should be dragging them away just because it makes us feel virtuous."
"How many people during the Troubles decided to move to Liverpool and Dublin and how many moved to Kiev?"
Too much bureaucracy?
However commentator Mairia Cahill told the Nolan Show that this situation was unprecedented.
"Ireland has taken 3,000 people in two weeks... when there are people who are prepared and able to travel and those restrictions are not put in their way, they are quite happy to come to Ireland."
She said the UK had put in place "every amount of bureaucracy they can to stop taking people in".
Concern had been expressed over Northern Ireland's contribution to the Ukraine response in the absence of a first and deputy first minister in office to lead the effort.
Paul Givan resigned as first minister earlier this year as part of the DUP's protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Patrick Corrigan, of Amnesty International, said: "I am concerned that the absence of a first minister and deputy first minister, who have lead responsibility for refugee matters, has led to Northern Ireland being left behind when it comes to playing our part in offering a welcome to refugees from Ukraine."
Irish premier Micheal Martin said at the weekend that Ireland has accepted 5,500 Ukrainian refugees so far, and may take in more than 100,000.
Details of the Homes for Ukraine scheme were announced on Sunday and the project will be overseen by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.