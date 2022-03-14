Geraldine Hanna is new NI victims of crime commissioner
Former Victim Support CEO Geraldine Hanna has been appointed as Northern Ireland's new victims of crime commissioner.
The new role focusses on victims' needs and interests.
It is separate to Northern Ireland's victims' commissioner which deals solely with Troubles-related cases.
The announcement was made by Justice Minister Naomi Long who said Mrs Hanna's experience of working with victims would be "invaluable".
She added that it was an "important role that will give all victims of crime a voice".
She said it would "promote their rights under the victim charter, raise their issues with government and criminal justice organisations, as well as driving forward systemic improvements for victims of crime and contributing to a more cohesive, coordinated and victim centred criminal justice system".
Ms Hanna had worked at Victim Support NI for 16 years, first working within the witness service, and for the last seven years as CEO.
Barry Connolly, chair of the board of trustees said: "We'd like to give Geri our warmest congratulations on her appointment to this prestigious new position.
"She's been a superb CEO and provided great leadership to Victim Support NI over the last number of years.
"It is no surprise that her expertise in the sector is being recognised in this way. We are confident she will prove an excellent appointment and wish her every success in her new role."
The victims of crime commissioner has been established to:
- Provide a voice for all victims of crime
- Identify, promote, encourage and issue guidance on good practice
- Review the adequacy and effectiveness of law and practice;
- Review the operation and delivery of Charter entitlements and promotion of the Victim Charter
- Direct complaints and monitor outcomes
- Advise and make recommendation
- Undertake or commission research
The appointment was made following an open competition and Ms Hanna will take up office on 13 June for a term of three years with the potential for an extension of up to one year.