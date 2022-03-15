Edward Meenan trial: One man guilty of murder, another of manslaughter
One man has been found guilty of murder and another man guilty of manslaughter in relation to the killing of Edward Meenan in Londonderry.
Mr Meenan's body was found in an alleyway in the city on 25 November 2018.
Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters, 22, from Station Park in Crossgar denied murdering Mr Meenan.
A jury on Tuesday found Rodgers guilty of murder, and Walters not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.
A third man, Derek Creswell, 29, of King's Lane in Ballykelly, had already pleaded guilty.
Mr Meenan, 52, was stabbed more than 40 times in the garden of a house in Creggan Street.
