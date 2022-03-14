Londonderry: Apology after pupils carried in luggage area of bus
- Published
Translink has apologised after a number of schoolchildren were carried in the luggage compartment of a moving bus.
The incident, first reported in the Belfast Telegraph, happened in Londonderry on Friday morning.
The children were carried in the luggage area "for a short period", said Translink, which is investigating the incident.
"This obviously should never have happened and we apologise unreservedly for it," said a spokesman.
The pupils, who were boarding the bus in the city's Waterside area, were told the vehicle's main door was not working and asked to enter via a rear door, the Belfast Telegraph reported.
But instead they got into the bus's baggage compartment.
"These pupils did not receive the level of customer care they should have been given," he added.
"We would like to reassure all young people, their parents, carers and school representatives, that we have taken steps to ensure this will not happen again".
Translink said it was an "unfortunate isolated incident" and they would be "following up with the young passengers involved".
There were no reports of any injuries. The BBC has contacted the school for comment.