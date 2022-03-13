Ukraine: Stormont must 'do more' to help Ukrainian refugees, says SDLP
Northern Ireland's devolved government must "do more" to support Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the war, the SDLP's economy spokesperson has said.
Matthew O'Toole made the call after leaders in Scotland and Wales proposed both their governments become "super sponsors" to take in more refugees.
He said it was "not good enough" for Stormont not to take action because of the current absence of its leaders.
Stormont has not fully functioned since the DUP first minister quit last month.
Paul Givan, from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), resigned in protest over post-Brexit trade rules in early February, which meant the deputy first minister automatically lost her job.
Without both leaders in post, Stormont's devolved government - the Northern Ireland Executive - cannot meet as a team to take any major new decisions.
'Biggest humanitarian crisis'
Mr O'Toole was a guest on the BBCs Sunday Politics programme and was asked if there was more Stormont could do to support Ukrainians in the absence of a first and deputy first minister.
"Yes, there definitely is," he replied. "From my perspective, I've already called on on the Executive Office to do more more to prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees.
"This is the biggest humanitarian crisis on our continent in probably most of our lifetimes, probably since the Second World War."
'Scotland and Wales stepping up'
The Belfast assembly member added: "We need to be part of finding a solution in Northern Ireland.
"It's simply not good enough to say we don't have a sitting first and deputy first minister, although that does underline again how irresponsible it was for for the DUP to walk out."
Mr O'Toole told the programme he was "glad to see Scotland and Wales are writing [to the UK government] and stepping up to the mark, given the moral failure of the Home Office in terms of what they're doing around Ukrainian visas.
"I wish our Executive Office would, at the very least, start doing some of the bureaucratic preparedness so that we can get into a place to support people fleeing tyranny in eastern Europe."
The Home Office in Westminster has faced criticism in recent days over the numbers of Ukrainian refugees it has allowed into the UK so far and the amount of bureaucracy involved its visa system.
On Sunday, the UK government announced it is offering £350 a month to households who choose to open their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
In contrast, EU member states, including the Republic of Ireland, lifted visa restrictions on Ukrainians arriving in the country shortly after Russia invaded.
To date, about 5,500 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in the Republic of Ireland, the country's taoiseach (prime minister) confirmed on Sunday.
Mr O'Toole is the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)'s spokesperson for the economy and Brexit and has represented South Belfast at the Northern Ireland Assembly since January 2020.
He previously worked as a civil servant in London, including in Number 10 Downing Street and at the Treasury.