Covid-19: Four virus-related deaths and 2,032 cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,250.

Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.

Another 2,032 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 2,270 cases on Friday.

There were 467 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland on Friday, down from 483 on Thursday.

As of Friday, one Covid patient is receiving intensive care.

Last updated 12 March at 14:00 GMT

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

Vaccines

A total of 3,737,072 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.

A total of 1,421,281 people have had their first dose and 1,326,291 have had their second dose, while 20,458 third doses have been administered.

A total of 969,042 booster jabs have been administered as of Saturday.

