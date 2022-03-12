Ben Nevis victim was father-to-be Samuel Crawford from Newtownards
- Published
A man who died on the UK's highest mountain last Tuesday was Samuel Crawford from Newtownards, County Down.
The 28-year-old was climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland on 8 March when he suffered fatal injuries.
Mr Crawford was married just 18 months ago and his wife is expecting their first child, their minister said.
The Reverend Garth Wilson, from Sandown Free Presbyterian Church in east Belfast, expressed "heartfelt sympathies" to the Crawford family.
In a tribute on the church's Facebook page, the minister said: "He was one of the brightest lights in our congregation in Sandown and we will miss him terribly."
He described Mr Crawford as a "fantastic husband" and said he "would have been the best father".
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Wilson said Mr Crawford had a "very, very strong Christian faith" and the congregation was taking comfort in that.
Just over a year ago, Mr Crawford spoke at the church about how his faith had helped him through serious illness.
Strangford MP Jim Shannon said he had known the Crawford family for years was "incredible sorry to hear of his passing".
"He was very committed to his family... he was from a family of great faith, which will be all the more necessary now," the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politician said.
Mr Shannon also expressed his sympathy to his "many friends who are missing him" and added: "He is very much in our prayers."
Mr Crawford was among 24 people who got into difficulty on Ben Nevis on 8 March.
The other climbers were helped to safety by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, search and rescue helicopters and a group of soldiers who were climbing the mountain at the time.