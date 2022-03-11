Gerry Adams: Court dismisses bid to block part of BBC defence
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
A Dublin court has dismissed a bid by former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams to strike out part of the BBC's defence in a defamation case he is taking over its reporting of Denis Donaldson's murder.
Mr Donaldson, a former senior Sinn Féin official, was shot dead at his isolated cottage in Co Donegal in April 2006.
It was revealed he was British spy inside the republican movement.
Mr Adams claims he was defamed by allegations he had sanctioned the killing.
He said the defamation took place in a BBC Spotlight programme broadcast in 2016 and a subsequent BBC online article.
The BBC programme and article quoted an anonymous source referred to as "Martin" who made the allegation.
"Martin" also claimed he himself was a paid British agent.
In his claim against the BBC, the former Sinn Féin leader claims he suffered damage to his reputation over what he says is a false allegation.
The BBC denies defamation and says the programme was broadcast in good faith.
The organisation also claims Mr Adams was a leading member of the IRA and had lied about his involvement.
The case has yet to go to a full hearing but at a pre-trial hearing at Dublin High Court on Friday, Ms Justice Emily Egan ruled that the BBC was entitled to the discovery of documents relating to Mr Adams' alleged membership of the IRA and its army council although she doubted that the illegal paramilitary organisation itself kept and retained detailed records and minutes of its meetings.
But she dismissed a second BBC application for discovery of documents relating to a news conference in 1987 where he allegedly said the consequence of informing on the IRA was death.
She said that she will deal with costs and other issues arising from the pre-trial hearing on 25 March.