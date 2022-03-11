Covid-19: Masks no longer required in NI classrooms
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland will no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms from 21 March.
The requirement for them to wear masks in class had been in place since the start of term in August 2021.
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she was now removing that requirement.
The move brings guidance for schools in Northern Ireland into line with the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
In Scotland and Wales face-coverings were removed as a requirement in school classrooms on 28 February.
Compulsory mask wearing in schools was also removed on the same date in the Republic of Ireland.
In England, the guidance to schools had changed in late January.
The Covid-19 advice from the Department of Education to schools was guidance rather than law.
It had recommended that post-primary pupils wear a face covering in classrooms, school corridors and other areas like toilets.
Primary pupils do not have to wear a face covering in school but they are encouraged to wear one on school transport.
But in a written statement to the assembly on Friday, Ms McIlveen said she was removing the need for post-primary pupils to wear masks in class.
"While the use of face coverings, as part of the suite of in-school mitigations, has undoubtedly been beneficial in reducing the numbers of positive cases in schools, they have disrupted learning by making communication with teaching staff and peers more difficult," she said.
"Many young people will also have found the wearing of face covering for long periods to have been uncomfortable.
"I have taken into account the views of the Department of Health, trade unions, school staff, the parents who have either spoken or written to me and the young people who I have met in schools and through other avenues.
"I have also taken into account a range of studies from across the UK on this issue.
"As a result of my review of this guidance, from 21 March, the recommendation that face coverings are worn by post-primary pupils in classrooms will be removed from my Department's guidance.
"Their use at this stage will still be recommended in corridors, communal areas and on public and school transports."
She will also write to schools on Friday with the updated guidance.
The number of school pupils and staff absent due to Covid has fallen in recent weeks.
According to attendance figures from schools collected by DE, 1.6% of pupils were absent from school with a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 in the week beginning Monday 28 February.
That was the lowest rate of pupil absence due to Covid since before Christmas.
Approximately one in 20 teachers and one in 20 classroom assistants were absent for reasons related to Covid-19 on Thursday 3 March - also the lowest rate of staff absence since Christmas.
However, around the same number of teachers and classroom assistants were absent for non-Covid reasons.
Some schools, though, have struggled to find substitute cover when large numbers of staff are off.