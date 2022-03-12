TUV conference: Party to gather as Jim Allister predicts gains
The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) will hold its annual conference later, with leader Jim Allister predicting gains in May's assembly election.
In the party's 14-year history he has been its only assembly member (MLA).
It has led to claims he is "a one man band".
But opinion polls have indicated increasing support for the TUV and Mr Allister has taken a prominent role in the campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
In pre-conference interviews, the North Antrim MLA has confidently predicted several TUV candidates will be returned in May's assembly election.
Mr Allister maintains his party would have no interest taking part in a mandatory power-sharing executive involving Sinn Féin.