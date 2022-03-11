Covid-19: One virus-related death and 467 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One more Covid-19-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,246.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,270 cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, down from 2,602 cases on Thursday.
There are 467 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 483 on Thursday.
One Covid patient is receiving intensive care - the same as Thursday.
Vaccines
A total of 3,736,057 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 1,421,173 people have had their first dose and 1,326,066 have had their second dose, while 20,446 third doses have been administered.
A total of 968,372 booster jabs have been administered as of Friday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,590.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,065 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
In addition, 7,617 people registered a positive antigen test on Thursday.
There were 907 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Friday morning, 37 of whom are in hospital intensive care units.
Vaccines
A total of 7,806,884 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 10 March.
A total of 3,820,287 people have had their first dose and 3,747,044 have had their second dose, while 239,553 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,852,206 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
