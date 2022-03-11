Stormont budget crisis: Further talks to get under way
Party leaders will meet again on Friday morning in a bid to resolve the Stormont budget crisis.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned the meeting will be a "waste of time" if the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) does not listen to legal advice.
He said £300m from the Treasury cannot be spent without executive approval.
The executive collapsed last month after the Democratic Unionist Party withdrew Paul Givan as first minister.
At a 90-minute meeting on Thursday, all parties except the DUP accepted the money could not be spent without the restoration of the executive.
The DUP has suggested there are other ways to allocate the money without executive approval.
Speaking on BBC NI political programme, The View, on Thursday evening, Mr Murphy renewed calls for the DUP to re-nominate a first minister so an executive can be formed.
"If they're going to come there's every purpose to that meeting," Mr Murphy said.
'Waste of time'
"If they're only simply going to go in and listen to legal advice then go off and try and come up with some other clever device, then it is a waste of time".
Alliance leader Naomi Long said reforming the executive was the "cleanest and most effective route" and one "least open to legal challenge".
Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie said he would "plead" with Sir Jeffrey to re-nominate a first minister "even in a limited capacity".
The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) is already exploring options at Stormont and Westminster to access the money without an executive in place.
It leader Colum Eastwood said private members legislation could be brought in to solve the issue.
On Thursday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson suggested the money could be delivered through the rates system.
He called on the finance department to consider cutting rates bills to help households cope with the rising cost of living.
"I want to hear from the Department of Finance as we explore the options," Sir Jeffrey said.
"No one has put a specific proposal to me about how this money can be delivered. We need to decide how this money can be delivered to support households in Northern Ireland.
"Might it be through the rates system, that's what I'm putting forward as an idea."
Despite the executive's absence, Stormont departments will still be funded in the new financial year.
A rollover budget will be managed by the senior official in the Department of Finance, a mechanism that has previously been used when the executive has collapsed.
However, it means a planned 10% increase for the Department of Health will not happen.