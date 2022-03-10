Covid-19: Four virus-related deaths and 483 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,245.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,602 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 2,683 cases on Wednesday.
There are 483 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up one from 481 on Wednesday.
One Covid patient is receiving intensive care - down from two on Tuesday.
Vaccines
A total of 3,734,761 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,421,015 people have had their first dose and 1,325,764 have had their second dose, while 20,437 third doses have been administered.
A total of 967,545 booster jabs have been administered as of Thursday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,578.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 1,715 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
In addition, 7,355 people registered a positive antigen test on Wednesday.
There were 877 patients with Covid in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday morning, 41 of whom are in hospital intensive care units.
Vaccines
A total of 7,805,305 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of 9 March.
A total of 3,819,641 people have had their first dose and 3,746,139 have had their second dose, while 239,525 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,847,832 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
