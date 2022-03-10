Northern Ireland party leaders to meet amid Stormont budget crisis
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has called for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to renominate a first minister in a bid to solve Stormont's budget crisis.
The issue is expected to be raised at a party leaders' meeting later.
It comes amid a row between Sinn Féin and the DUP over the budget's future.
It is understood Stormont's legal advisors have told ministers they cannot pass a budget without an executive.
On Thursday, Ms O'Neill posted on social media to explain that a renomination could allow ministers to "agree a budget and allocate the £300m available to struggling families".
What the public need is restoration of the Executive with its full spending & decision-making powers. The DUP should nominate an FM so we can hold an extraordinary Executive; agree a budget & allocate the £300m available to workers & families- I’m ready to do that today.— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) March 10, 2022
This money is additional funding from the UK treasury which Finance Minister Conor Murphy warned "will sit idle" until an executive is established.
The Northern Ireland Executive ceased to function after DUP First Minister Paul Givan resigned in February.
Before his resignation, a three-year budget had not been agreed but was being consulted on in a draft form.
Last week, Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy said all options to resolve the budget situation had been "legally exhausted".
However DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson disputed that all options had been considered.
Despite the executive's absence, Stormont departments will still be funded in the new financial year.
A rollover budget will be managed by the senior official in the Department of Finance, a mechanism that has previously been when the executive has collapsed.
However it means that a planned 10% increase for the Department of Health will not happen.
The meeting between executive party leaders - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Michelle O'Neill, Doug Beattie, Naomi Long and Colum Eastwood - will also examine how Northern Ireland can assist refugees fleeing from war in Ukraine and growing fuel costs.
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood said he would use Thursday's leaders' forum to propose that all parties work to "explore emergency legislation" to help deal with rising food, fuel and energy costs.
He said his party was working with legal clerks in the assembly and at Westminster to explore what options were available.
"With time running out on this mandate and the unprecedented nature of this crisis, I am urging parties to work with us not against us, as we seek to protect people from this escalating emergency," the Foyle MP added.