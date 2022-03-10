Cookstown hotel disco crush: Police officers reported to prosecutors
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The Police Ombudsman has completed an investigation into officer conduct and a fatal crush outside a disco in 2019.
Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died as hundreds queued outside Cookstown's Greenvale Hotel on 17 March - St Patrick's Day.
The investigation was started when it emerged the first officers who arrived at the scene withdrew to await support.
A file of evidence on five officers has been sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for consideration.
None of the five officers under investigation has been suspended.
Misconduct suspicion
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) referred the matter to the ombudsman within days of the tragedy.
The then Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton initially described the officers' actions as "brave", but later said he regretted causing the families distress in doing so.
At the time it was reported that the investigation would cover four officers who went to the Greenvale Hotel and another who dealt with call handling on the night.
"During the course of the investigation, five police officers were interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of the offence of misconduct in a public office," said a statement from the ombudsman's office.
"The Police Ombudsman has sent a file for direction to the Public Prosecution Service.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, the Police Ombudsman cannot provide any further information at this time."
A thousand witnesses
The PSNI has been conducting a separate investigation.
Among those it questioned was the hotel owner, Michael McElhatton.
It previously said there were more than 1,000 witnesses within the investigation, including some 800 young people who were at the venue at the time.
The PSNI file has been with the PPS since February 2021 and is believed to cover 11 individuals.
"All the available evidence in this large and complex file is being carefully considered by the prosecution team," said a PPS spokesperson.
"While we are not yet in a position to take decisions, significant progress has been made since receiving the file.
"We are conscious of the length of time which has passed since the tragedy and are working hard to issue decisions as quickly as possible, whilst giving these matters proper and careful consideration.
"We will update the families when there are key developments."