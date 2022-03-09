Covid-19: NI wastewater tested to detect virus outbreaks
A wastewater surveillance programme that can quickly detect local Covid-19 outbreaks has been rolled out across Northern Ireland.
Testing is currently being carried out on samples from 31 wastewater sites allowing scientists to determine levels of Covid infection in specific areas.
The technology can also help to detect new variants of the virus.
Wastewater is collected daily and brought to a lab at Queen's University Belfast, where samples are tested.
The results, which are then uploaded on to a shared dashboard, allow public health teams to take early actione if an outbreak is identified.
Dr Deirdre Gilpin, the programme's joint lead, said people infected with Covid excrete parts of the virus in their waste, even when they are asymptomatic.
"As we move out of the pandemic we are likely to be doing less individual testing and so this represents a way where we can still learn about how the virus is circulating in the community, where the hotspots are without the need for individual testing," she said.
"We can also learn a lot about the variants that might be in circulation, we can identify the ones that are currently in circulation and also pick up any new ones that might be arising."
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, who visited the Wastewater Surveillance Lab on Wednesday, said the project offered a "crucial" method of tracking coronavirus as the number of those testing for the virus falls.
"We know that less people are taking lateral flow tests, less people are going forward for PCR tests," she said.
"This surveillance of wastewater is crucial in understanding the spread and prevalence of the virus but more importantly it will be able to help us identify spikes but also new variants.
"I think this will really reassure people knowing that this piece of research is taking place and that it will be an important tool in terms of keeping them safe."
Health Minister Robin Swann said the project could be used to monitor other viruses in future - including flu.
"We want to expand it where it can look at other viruses and for flu monitoring as well," he said.
"There's a lot of work still to be done on this but it has proven its scientific value and its medical value."