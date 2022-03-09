Ukraine: Mum and three children reunited with family in Lurgan
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
- Published
A mother who has arrived in Northern Ireland after fleeing war in Ukraine has said she had to leave everything behind for her children's sake.
Living 10km (6.2 miles) from Kyiv, Nelia said her children were living in fear and saw civilians being bombed and shootings.
Neila and her three children have now been reunited with her brother-in-law in Lurgan, County Armagh.
But her husband has stayed to fight in Ukraine's territorial army.
Nelia said that while she feels safe now, her children are still waking in the night feeling scared.
Speaking through her brother-in-law Oleg as a translator, she told BBC News NI that for 36 years her life was good - and then she had to pack everything up into two small schoolbags.
The mother-of-three said her children could only bring their very favourite, special small toy - nothing else.
She added that the biggest worry of the journey was the threat of the Russian army and that they were afraid to drive for fear of being an easy target.
Reunion an 'exciting' moment
After a journey through Poland and across Europe by train and ferry, the family were reunited with their relatives in Northern Ireland.
Oleg said it was a "gorgeous exciting" moment, but he still has worries about other family members.
"They're still in Ukraine and they're still in danger," he said.
The Ukraine family scheme visa allows people to join an immediate or extended family member in the UK, providing that this relative has British nationality, indefinite leave to remain, settled status or proof of permanent residence.
The process has been heavily criticised for its pace and hold ups in Calais.
So far, 460 visas have been granted under the scheme in the UK with 22,000 applications "on their way through", according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
In comparison, the Republic of Ireland has taken in 2,123 Ukrainian refugees through ports in Dublin.
But Oleg praised the process, saying it had allowed his family to reach safety.
"I want to say 'thank you' to Boris Johnson for letting me bring my family," he said.
"At least I'm happy my sister-in-law and her three children are here and they are safe."