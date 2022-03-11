Historical Institutional Abuse: Survivors to be given public apology
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A public apology will be given to victims and survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) in Northern Ireland later on Friday.
Five Stormont ministers will each offer an apology on behalf of the government.
The long-awaited apology was recommended following an inquiry, which reported back in 2017.
Apologies will also be delivered by representatives from six institutions that ran facilities where abuse took place.
The institutions are: The Sisters of Nazareth; De La Salle; Good Shepherd Sisters; Sisters of St Louis; Irish Church Missions and Barnardo's.
The HIA Inquiry examined the period from 1922 to 1995 and found there had been widespread and systemic abuse at institutions.
Its late chairman, Sir Anthony Hart, had recommended compensation, an apology and a permanent memorial to be erected at Stormont.
While Stormont's power-sharing institutions were suspended in 2019, Westminster passed legislation to allow the establishment of a redress board for payments.
But the delivery of an apology required ministers in the Stormont Executive - Northern Ireland's devolved government - to be in place.
It was initially due to be offered by the first and deputy first ministers in March, but was in doubt after the executive collapsed again last month.
The DUP's withdrawal of Paul Givan as first minister meant Michelle O'Neill could not remain as deputy first minister.
Instead, other ministers from the five executive parties who were able to remain in post, will deliver the apology in the assembly:
- DUP Education Minister Michelle McIlveen
- Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy
- SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon
- UUP Health Minister Robin Swann
- Alliance Justice Minister Naomi Long
The Commissioner for Victims and Survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Fiona Ryan is also expected to speak.
Earlier this week, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis welcomed the apology that victims and survivors of historical and institutional abuse will receive.
He said: "It was only right they are now receiving an apology for the abhorrent abuse they suffered."
Mr Lewis is not due to be in the assembly on Friday, but will be represented by the parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Northern Ireland Office, Lord Caine.
A number of abuse survivors are expected to be in Stormont's assembly chamber when the apology is delivered.
You can watch the official apology from Stormont live on the BBC News NI website from 12:30 GMT