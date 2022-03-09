Brandon Lewis welcomes apology to abuse survivors
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has welcomed the apology victims of historical abuse will receive from political parties on Friday.
Mr Lewis told the House of Commons "it was only right they are now receiving an apology for the abhorrent abuse they suffered".
He added that for many years "voices of victims went unheard".
Victims of historical abuse will receive an apology at Stormont.
It was to have been delivered by the first and deputy first ministers, but as they are no longer in office following the resignation of Paul Givan, it was agreed ministers from the five main parties will make the apology.
Mr Lewis will not be attending the apology at Stormont on Friday.
Instead the government will be represented by Lord Caine, parliamentary under secretary of state.
During Northern Ireland questions at Westminster, Mr Lewis also addressed concerns about the lack of progress in the negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol.
He said all options for the government remained on the table, including triggering Article 16.
That mechanism is part of the protocol and it sets out the process for taking unilateral "safeguard" measures if either the EU or UK concludes that the deal is leading to serious practical problems or causing diversion of trade.
Mr Lewis said the government would have to make a "judgement call" if no agreed resolution was reached with the EU.
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed the protocol would prevent any future UK VAT reduction to help families with energy costs being applied in Northern Ireland,
"If the chancellor sought to reduce VAT on home heating oil he would need permission from the EU for it to apply in Northern Ireland," he said.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also challenged the government on why it had not moved to reduce excise duty on fuel which he told the Commons was now happening in the Republic of Ireland.
During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Jeffrey called for a package of measures to help families with energy bills including a VAT cut in home heating oil and a reduction in excise duty on fuel.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would ensure the people of Northern Ireland continued to be protected from the cost of living crisis.
But he warned the pressure on energy would continue and the government was currently working on a plan.
"We have already extended a further £250m for the people of Northern Ireland with the cost of living and excise on fuel has been frozen for 12 years and we will ensure the people across the UK will be protected," he said.