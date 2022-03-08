Mid and East Antrim Council interim chief executive resigns
The interim chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has terminated his contract because of ill health.
Mark Parkinson was appointed to the role three weeks ago after former chief executive Anne Donaghy was placed on a precautionary suspension in December.
The council said its senior management team will continue to oversee council business.
Its director of development will lead operational matters, it added.
Ms Donaghy is taking legal action against the council on disability grounds.
She is also claiming discrimination on grounds of her sex and religious and political beliefs.
The council extended its best wishes to Mr Parkinson and said it was grateful for his concerted efforts since taking up the post.