Climate change legislation moves a step closer in Northern Ireland
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland takes another step towards having climate legislation on Wednesday.
Two separate pieces of legislation are currently progressing through Stormont.
The sessions were delayed after advice that Climate Change Bill (No.2) must be referred to the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.
That meant the final stage for it, and consideration stage for the private member's bill (No.1), had to be postponed.
DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots' bill (No.2) is further along the legislative track, having been prioritised as executive business.
It is set to move to final stage on Wednesday, while the Green Party leader Clare Bailey's private member's bill (No.1) goes to consideration.
Both bills have become more similar as they have progressed through Stormont.
Many of the 58 amendments proposed for bill (No.1) at consideration would bring that bill more into the line with bill (No.2), which itself has already been amended to include some of the plans contained in bill (No.1).
Mr Poots, the agriculture and environment minister, originally proposed an 82% reduction in emissions by 2050.
But the assembly voted to amend that to a net zero target by 2050.
Ms Bailey's bill had aimed for net zero by 2045.
The Green Party leader has submitted her own amendment to that clause in bill (No.2), changing the date to 2050 following the assembly's earlier support for it.
Bill (No.1) contained provisions for Just Transition - support for sectors to adjust without being unduly penalised - and a climate commissioner.
These have now been incorporated in bill (No.2).
Bill (No.2) now also includes an amendment limiting the required reduction in methane, a potent greenhouse gas mostly produced by agriculture, to 46%.
Amendments to be considered for bill (No.1) include recognition of the "special economic and social role of agriculture", and two from Mr Poots seeking an 82% target by 2050, instead of net zero.
So which bill, if any, will become Northern Ireland's first climate change legislation? That is the question.
The business committee had told the speaker it would be "helpful" to know the outcome of bill (No.2) before "participating in" bill (No.1).
If, for some reason, the minister does not move his bill (No.2), supporters of bill (No.1) say they are ready to proceed with its consideration stage.
While the clock is ticking for the assembly, there could - just about - be time for it to get across the line before the lights go out ahead of the election.
But given the similarities that now exist between the two bills, it seems almost certain something will finally get on the books, and at last bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, in legislating for climate change.