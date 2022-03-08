BBC NI and NI Screen announce skills initiative
- Published
BBC Northern Ireland and NI Screen are launching an initiative to help people break into the creative industries.
The Creative Industries New Entrants (CINE) scheme will involve 12-18 month placements.
It is funded through the Covid Recovery Programme Employment & Skills Initiative launched by the Department for Communities.
BBC NI interim director Adam Smyth said a specific aim was to help people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
"One of our key priorities is to offer genuine life-changing opportunities to people who, traditionally, might be less likely to secure them," he said.
"By bringing people of all ages together with different backgrounds, perspectives and capabilities, we hope that the blend of insight and on-the-job learning can only lead to some outstanding experiences and enhance the long-term career prospects for everyone involved."
'Pipeline of new talent'
New entrants will be schooled in production techniques, idea generation as well as teamwork and communication best practice.
The placements will serve as a springboard for a new career, with permanent employment offered at the end.
CINE will target a range of areas from broadcasting, television production and online content, to games and animation.
Richard Williams, chief executive of NI Screen, said the programme would allow them to offer an "inclusive and accessible career pathway" for people from a broad range of backgrounds.
"Skills development is key to the growth of the screen industries in Northern Ireland, and we are strongly committed to promoting and creating diversity and inclusion to attract the best people from all backgrounds," he said.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she was delighted to oversee the announcement of the initiative on Tuesday and there was a need for a "pipeline of new talent".
"I am also delighted that the BBC, in partnership with NI Screen, is using the Employment & Skills Initiative to provide opportunities for those who may not ordinarily enter employment in this sector," she added.
"The multi-year investment, the first of its kind, will allow this partnership to provide salaried, meaningful experience and training, leading to sustained employment.
"Good quality jobs for deserving people, leading to an important infrastructure boost for a valuable sector."
Further details on how to apply for the CINE programme are to be announced in due course.