Antrim Road: Man, 36, in court over Belfast pharmacist stabbing
A 36-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the stabbing of a pharmacist in north Belfast.
Tony McCrea is accused of carrying out the knife attack at the pharmacy on Saturday afternoon.
McCrea is charged with aggravated burglary, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public.
He will appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court again via video-link next month.
Police claim McCrea, of Clifton Courtyard in Belfast, entered Teague's Pharmacy on the Antrim Road and asked for a prescription under a different name.
After staff became suspicious of the request, detectives allege he kicked through Covid protection screens inside the pharmacy.
Pharmacist Conor McAreavey was stabbed in the hand as he defended himself, police allege.
District Judge Mark McGarrity was told CCTV footage showed the attacker arriving and leaving the scene in a car.
Police said McCrea was in the same car when later arrested and weapons were recovered from the vehicle.
The defence solicitor confirmed that McCrea denies the charges.
The judge refused a request for bail due to concerns McCrea could re-offend.
He was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks' time.