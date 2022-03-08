Martin Gavin: Man, 20, charged over north Belfast murder
- Published
A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Martin Gavin in north Belfast.
Mr Gavin, 47, died in hospital four weeks after he was stabbed at a house in Harcourt Drive on Friday, 7 January.
An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were also arrested on Monday have been released.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the 20-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.