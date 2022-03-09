Minority communities' interests 'an afterthought'
The interests of minority ethnic and migrant communities in Northern Ireland are "still too often an afterthought", a Westminster inquiry has found.
The NI Affairs Committee has issued its report looking into the experiences of minority groups and refugees.
It found that a lack of data and information led to "poor or patchy services".
And it warned the issues must be addressed given the potential arrival of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees.
More than 1,800 Syrians have been resettled in Northern Ireland under the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme since 2015.
MPs on the committee heard that cultural concerns and scarce language services made it difficult for refugees, especially outside Belfast.
This was particularly the case for those trying to access healthcare without language support and cultural understanding.
The report also said a lack of representation meant the views and contributions of minority communities were not heard.
It explored experiences of the Irish Traveller community, and said they continued to encounter "many persistent inequalities" in areas such as education, healthcare and housing.
"Northern Ireland is increasingly becoming more than green and orange and people from a range of other communities feel overlooked in politics and policy making," said the committee's chairman, Simon Hoare.
"We urge NI civil society to encourage greater representation of minority ethnic people in their own organisations, so that politics can be done 'with' and not 'to' them."
No minority background MLAs
The committee described the absence of accurate ethnic monitoring data as "lamentable".
It also called for a final refugee integration strategy to be published.
None of the 90 MLAs in the current Northern Ireland Assembly are from a minority ethnic background, the report added.
The responsibility for minority and ethnic community issues lies with Stormont's Executive Office.
However, there is not currently a first or deputy first minister in place to respond to the report, after the DUP withdrew Paul Givan from office last month in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.