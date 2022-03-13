Mournes: Six-year-old twins complete mountain challenge for friend
By Mike McBride
BBC News NI
- Published
Reaching the summit of seven of Northern Ireland's highest peaks is a challenge for even the most experienced hikers - imagine completing that feat at just six years old.
That is exactly what twins Rory and Finn McCullough from Bangor, County Down, have just managed to achieve.
Their efforts were all in aid of their five-year-old friend, Jodi Tomalin, who was diagnosed with cancer.
Jodi was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma after a tumour was discovered in his liver in March last year.
The P1 pupil has undergone several intensive chemotherapy treatments and has been in and out of hospital throughout his young life.
Jodi has since had the tumour removed and is now receiving a low-dosage chemotherapy at home, as well as attending weekly visits to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children with his mum, Lisa.
Rory and Finn, who attend the same primary school as Jodi, told their mum and dad they wanted to do something special for him.
The boys, accompanied by parents Christine and Richard, set themselves the challenge of completing what is known as the Mourne Mountains Seven Sevens, all before their seventh birthday in July this year.
They successfully reached the summits of Slieve Donard (850m), Slieve Commedagh (767m), Slieve Bearnagh (739m), Slieve Meelmore (687m) Slieve Meelbeg (702m) Slieve Binnian (747m) and Slieve Lamagan (704m).
Rory and Finn completed their final mountain on their list last weekend.
Christine McCullough told BBC News NI she was initially worried about how the two young boys would cope with such a formidable task.
But after a trial run in the mountains, she soon realised they were more than up to the challenge.
Christine and husband Richard, who are experienced hillwalkers themselves, said even they struggled at times to keep up with the two intrepid mini-mountaineers when they first started.
'Little mountain goats'
"We spent most of the time actually telling the boys to slow down when we were up there," Christine said.
"Myself and Richard definitely have two little mountain goats on our hands," she added.
Christine said her husband was nicknamed "the donkey" throughout the challenge because he was the one left carrying all the supplies.
This was all while the boys meandered their way up the mountains getting high-fives from fellow hikers as they passed-by.
"We were always well prepared, we brought enough food to feed an army and had enough clothes on and spares to keep us all wrapped up warm.
"Both myself and Richard were always very mindful of what the weather forecast would be like before the boys and us went out, and planned everything right down to best routes to take."
It wasn't always smooth sailing for the boys: Rory and Finn's challenge was temporarily halted when Northern Ireland experienced a series of storms within a short space of time.
"After we got to the top of Slieve Lamagan, the sixth mountain on the list, they were all absolutely chomping at the bit to get the final mountain of Slieve Binnian done," Christine said.
"The boys' school, all our friends and family were all behind us but then Storm Dudley, Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin and all the bad weather after meant we had to wait a bit to just tick that final one off."
'Little stars'
Christine said it was a great relief for the boys to finally complete their challenge and said she is incredibly proud of what they have achieved.
Finn said that his favourite mountain was Slieve Donard, while Rory, not wanting to copy his brother, found Slieve Lamagan to be his own personal highlight.
Even after the boys finished their last mountain, Christine said when they all got back to the car - understandably quite tired - the boys turned to their parents and asked: 'When are we climbing Ben Nevis?'.
Jodi's mum, Lisa, described Rory and Finn as "little stars" and said their family have been completely blown away by what the boys have done.
Lisa said their family are now planning to celebrate the boys achievement in a couple of weeks time, where they will have a little ceremony for Rory and Finn as a thank you.